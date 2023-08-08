Domestic violence leave to be introduced this autumn

The government has revealed that victims of domestic violence will be entitled to take five days leave with full pay.

The Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman, has announced that victims of domestic violence will be able to receive their full pay if they need to take domestic violence leave.

The government has said that domestic violence leave will be formally introduced in the autumn.

Women’s Aid is currently developing a publication of regulations that set out the rate of pay and guidance for employers to follow.

A consultation with employers’ representatives, trade unions and domestic violence organisations helped to decide on the rate of pay to be given to victims.

The new form of leave was introduced as part of the Work Life Balance Act, which was passed earlier this year.

Speaking about the fully paid leave days for victims of domestic violence, Minister O’Gorman stated, “Domestic violence leave gives a victim of domestic violence the chance to access support without impacting on their employment and income”.

“It is important that they can take the leave without worrying about losing income or being put at more risk. Ensuring that they can receive their full pay will go a long way to help with this”.

O’Gorman went on to add, “The decision on the rate of pay was taken following consultations with a range of bodies, and their views are reflected in this decision. Any issues raised in the consultations regarding the leave will be taken into account in the review of the provisions”.

The National Women's Council of Ireland have said the domestic violence leave is ‘very welcome news’ and revealed that Minister O’Gorman said there would be a review after two years as NWC and Women’s Aid previously called for 10 days of fully paid leave.