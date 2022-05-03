Dolly Parton pens heartfelt message following Naomi Judd’s passing

The Grammy award winning singer Naomi Judd, who sadly passed away on 30 April, was an old friend of the country singer Dolly Parton. Naomi was a member of a duo band, The Judds, which she sang in with her daughter.

After hearing of the heartbreaking news, Dolly took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message regarding the passing of her pal.

The post said, “I was shocked to hear about Naomi’s passing. Naomi and I were close. We were very similar. We were the same age and both Capricorns. We loved big hair, makeup and music”.

“I have always loved Ashley, Wynonna and Naomi. They’ve always been like sisters to me. Congratulations Wynonna for you and your mom being inducted into the Hall of Fame yesterday”.

“I am so sorry I couldn't be there but I can hear Naomi saying now, “Oh well, a day late and a Dolly short”.

“Congratulations and condolences are both in order. Just know that I will always love you”.

Fans of the 76-year-old expressed their condolences in the comment section of Parton’s post. One wrote, “Sorry for the loss of your friend! Heartbreaking!”.

A second added, “Oh Dolly, you bring comfort where ever you come and go. Thank you for being you”, with a third adding, “Legends supporting legends”.

The Jolene singer and The Judds never released music together but the duo had covered Dolly’s Coat of Many Colours in the past.

The sad news of Naomi’s passing was announced by her daughters to Twitter with a tear-jerking post. It read, “Today, we as sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness”.

“We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory”.

The news came just a day before her band The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.