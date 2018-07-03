Doireann Garrihy’s impression of Love Island’s Megan is SPOT ON
Doireann Garrihy is renowned for her impressions of Irish influencers.
However, the Spin1038 DJ has now turned her hand to impersonating Love Island#'s favourite villain – Megan Barton Hanson.
Posted to her Instagram and Twitter, her impression is scarily spot on.
From the hair flip and to the giggles, check it out for yourself:
Megan 6 minutes after a new lad walks in #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/mHaVlwFdmQ
— Doireann Garrihy (@DoireannGarrihy) July 2, 2018