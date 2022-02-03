Documentary about Vicky Phelan is set air at the Dublin Film Festival

It was announced that a documentary about CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan will be airing during the Dublin Film Festival this year.

The 90-minute documentary, aptly titled Vicky, will follow the mum-of-two as she uncovers the CervicalCheck scandal which rocked the nation in 2018, as well as following her treatment journey, and her quest to live as long as she possibly can.

As described by the Dublin Film Festival, “In 2018 on the steps of The High Court, Vicky Phelan gave a now-infamous address where she exposed one of the worst women’s health scandals in Irish history, the cervical cancer debacle.”

“Vicky is an exclusive and intimate journey into not only her fight to expose the truth of what happened for all women but also her own personal fight to stay alive,” the description continued.

The documentary is set to air during the festival on Tuesday, February 24 at 6pm in the Light House Cinema.

This wonderful news comes after it was announced that Vicky has been given the Freedom of Limerick Award.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme, Vicky spoke about what an “honour” it was to receive such a prestigious award.

“It's great to highlight that women are well up there with the likes of Paul O'Connell and all the other people who went before me,” she added.

“It’s nice to see they are awarding people for civic duties and for standing up and speaking on behalf of others who don’t have a voice.”

Vicky is due to officially receive her award today during a formal ceremony.