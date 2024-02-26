Doctrine, a new skincare brand, aims to create cult-worthy products

Doctrine, the latest addition to the world of Irish skincare, is proud to announce its official launch. Founded by industry veterans Mark O'Sullivan and Caoimhe Donoghue as well as in-house cosmetic chemist Tracey Ryan (all pictured below), the trio combined has a collective experience of over 30 years. Doctrine is driven by a simple vision – to create skincare products that inspire cult-level devotion.

Doctrine believe that skincare is not just a routine; it's an immersive experience. With products crafted to engage all your senses, transforming your skincare routine into a luxurious ritual. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and transparency, Doctrine sets itself apart in the skincare landscape and also prides itself on being Vegan, cruelty-free, and committed to sustainably sourced ingredients.

Embarking on their inaugural launch, Doctrine present two meticulously crafted products, Radiant C Serum (RRP €54.00) and Divinity Cleansing Balm (RRP €42.00).

As these initial offerings are unveiled, Doctrine has confirmed more exciting additions to the brand later in the year. These initial products are not just skincare; they are an invitation to a sensorial journey, thoughtfully designed to immerse you in luxurious textures and enchanting scents. Integrating Doctrine into your skincare routine guarantees a captivating and cherished daily moment of self-care and beauty—an experience that transcends the ordinary.

Revitalise your skin and combat visible signs of ageing with Doctrine’s Radiant C Serum (RRP €54.00)

Formulated with Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate, a stable oil-soluble Vitamin C, and Hemisqualane, a biotech ingredient derived from sugarcane, this lightweight serum illuminates your complexion, smooths fine lines, and leaves your skin firm and radiant. Suitable for all skin types, this serum offers a subtle sweet citrus scent for an enjoyable, sensory experience.

Erase the day with Doctrine’s Divinity Cleansing Balm (RRP €42.00)

This plant-based butter, enriched with calming Spirulina and Yarrow extracts, transforms from a cushiony balm to a light oil to milk without leaving any residue. The rich blend of lavender, yarrow, orange, and neroli creates a luxurious and soothing experience.

Sustainability, for this skincare brand, transcends mere commitment to embody a fundamental core value. Guided by Tracey, the Head of R&D, a deliberate emphasis is placed on prioritising eco-friendly ingredients. The utilisation of recyclable glass and compostable cartons serves as a tangible manifestation of the brand's unwavering dedication to sustainable choices. The brand, dedicated to continuous improvement and transparency, aspires to both acquire knowledge from and serve as an inspiration for its community, fostering a collective embrace of sustainable practices.

Doctrine products are available to purchase online at www.doctrineskincare.com.