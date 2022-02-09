Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker & husband Christian are expecting baby #2

Huge congratulations are in order for Doctor Who actress Jodie Whittaker who has shared the wonderful news that she and husband Christian are expecting their second child.

Jodie revealed this special news in such a glamorous way, by debuting her growing baby bump while walking the red carpet at last night’s Brit Awards.

39-year-old Jodie dazzled at last night’s award show, as she stepped out wearing a custom gown by stylist Helen Sykes, under the luxury British brand Cimone.

As explained on Cimone UK’s Instagram page, Jodie’s eye-catching look featured a stunning orange and cream “beanbag ball dress”, created specifically with her pregnancy in mind, “while allowing Jodie to retain her sense of self.”

Strutting across the red carpet, the expectant mum donned a pair of black platform heels and completed her gorgeous look by adding an array of jeweled rings from the popular brand, Lark & Berry. To finish it off, Jodie carried a fun dice shaped handbag, to carry all the essentials.

Jodie and her husband Christian welcomed the birth of their first child in April, 2015, choosing to keep them out of the public eye as much as possible, which could be why Jodie opted to wait until now to announce her second pregnancy.

Jodie and fellow actor/writer Christian met while they were in drama school, and finally tied the knot in 2008.

Congratulations again to both of the happy parents on their exciting pregnancy news!