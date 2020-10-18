Do you love the smell of oranges & cinnamon at Christmas? This is for you.

If your favourite thing about Christmas is the sweet smell of orange and cinnamon around your home, sitting by the fire with family or the cosy feeling of gloved hands then these new limited editions from L’Occitane will delight all of the senses for the coming festive season.

Verbena Mandarin

This fragrance captures the aroma of mandarin peels tossed over the burning orange embers in crackling fireplaces. Mandarin, and smoky atlas cedarwood swirl together with the citrus of verbena, to create a spellbinding bouquet that will whisk you away to the bustling Christmas markets of the South of France. Also available in a full bath line, this collection envelops you in the glow of cosy time spent with loved ones by the fireplace. Rooted in the season’s natural bounty of citrus, enjoy this merry scent as a special gift to yourself or share with your favourite fireplace companion.

Verbena Mandarin Eau de Toilette 100ml €52

Verbena Mandarin Shower Foam 200ml €17.50

Verbena Mandarin Melting Body Cream 150ml €29

Verbena Mandarin Whipped Hand Cream 75ml €18 |30ml €10.50

Verbena Mandarin Extra Gentle Soap 50g €5.50

Shea Bergamot

This holiday season L'Occitanebring you the fresh aromatic scent of bergamot in this limited-edition Shea Collection. The invigorating citrus scent of bergamot is paired with comforting shea to delight the senses. The whipped formulations offer the ideal combination of hydration and lightness, that will enliven your bath and body ritual.

Shea Bergamot Lip Balm 12ml €10

Shea Bergamot Shower Foam 200ml €17.50

Shea Bergamot Ultra-Light Body Cream 200ml €36

Shea Bergamot Light Hand Cream 150ml €24.50 | 30ml €10.50

Shea Bergamot Gentle Soap 50g €5.50

Classic Shea

The beloved best-selling Classic Shea Collection receives the holiday treatment with festive packaging in sparkling silver and rich shades of blue. Featuring their signature Hand Cream, and Lip Balm, this collection is perfect for anyone who likes the comforting, soothing scent of shea.

Shea Lip Balm 12ml €10

Shea Hand Cream 150ml €24.00 | 30ml €10.50

Available now in-stores and online at http://www.loccitane.ie