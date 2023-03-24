DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland – Currys shares support for Series 4

Currys, Ireland’s largest electrical retailer, has come on board once again to provide kitchen appliances & technology for the deserving families on the upcoming series of DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland which airs on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player at 6.30pm on Sunday 26th March. The four-part series will feature families based in Cork, Westmeath (Athlone), Clare (Ennis) and Sligo (Coolaney).

From the latest LG LED large screen TV to the iconic Neff Hide and Slide oven, the top of the range kitchen appliances and technology are the perfect finishing touches to the amazing work done by the team of volunteers.

Emma Murphy, Marketing Manager at Currys Ireland said today:

“We are thrilled to be back on board for another season as an official kitchen appliances and technology supplier for the new season of DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland. At Currys, one of our key values is to help everyone enjoy amazing technology, so it’s a privilege to once again be able to support families in need with our products. Our entire team have been incredibly moved by the families’ stories, and we’re all looking forward to watching the new series.”

“We’re so grateful for the support from Currys for series four of DIY SOS; The Big Build Ireland,” said Lily O’Gorman of Motive Television, one of the series’ producers “Currys’ extensive range of kitchen appliances and technology meant we could cater for the varied needs of all of the families involved, which was amazing.”

Now in its fourth series, DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland has gained national praise for its inspiring renovations for deserving families. Each episode sees an army of volunteer builders, suppliers, labourers, tradespeople, family, friends and neighbours come together to give their time and labour to support a local family in need.

DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland returns to RTÉ One and RTÉ Player on Sunday 26th March at 6.30pm.