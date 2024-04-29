Disney unveils first trailer for prequel film Mufasa: The Lion King

We finally have a trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King!

Four years after its production was initially announced, fans of Disney’s The Lion King franchise have been given a first glimpse into its next addition.

The first official trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King can be viewed below:

Mufasa: The Lion King will serve as a prequel to Disney’s ‘live-action’ reimagining of The Lion King, which was originally released in 2019.

In its logline description for the prequel movie, Disney teases: “Simba, having become king of the Pride Lands, is determined for his cub to follow in his paw prints while the origins of his late father Mufasa are explored.”

Aaron Pierre will take on the voice of Mufasa, replacing original voice actor James Earl Jones. Meanwhile, Kelvin Harrison Jr. will lend his voice to Mufasa’s evil brother, Scar (previously voiced by Chiwetel Ejiofor in the 2019 film).

Rounding out the cast, Billy Eichner will star as the voice of Timon and Seth Rogen will voice Pumbaa, with both actors reprising their roles from Disney’s 2019 movie.

Development on the highly-anticipated film was initially announced in September 2020. However, the movie suffered numerous production delays due to the Covid pandemic, as well as the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike last year.

Speaking earlier this month, director Barry Jenkins detailed the inspiration for the upcoming prequel to audiences at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

“When the script came to me, I was fascinated by watching these complex people dealing with complex emotions. This film explores Mufasa’s rise to become the heroic king that we know,” he explained.

Movie-goers will have to wait until the end of the year before they get a chance to see Mufasa: The Lion King, as it is due to be released in cinemas on December 20.