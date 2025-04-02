Disney+ releases trailer for thriller ‘The Stolen Girl’ with One Day star

We finally have a trailer for The Stolen Girl!

In June of last year, Disney+ announced that they were producing a TV adaptation of the 2020 novel Playdate by Alex Dahl.

Renamed The Stolen Girl, the upcoming psychological thriller will be told over the course of five episodes, with a cast including the likes of Strike’s Holliday Grainger and One Day’s Ambika Mod.

Credit: Disney+

Now, ahead of its release later this month, fans have finally been given the official trailer for the highly-anticipated miniseries!

Earlier today, the team behind Disney+ took to social media to release their trailer for The Stolen Girl, which can be viewed below.

In their logline for The Stolen Girl, Disney+ tease: “When her 9-year-old daughter Lucia excitedly asks to go on an overnight playdate with her new best friend Josie, Elisa agrees. After meeting Josie’s mother, Rebecca, she’s put at ease by her charming nature and their impressive house. But when she says goodnight to her daughter, she has no idea that she is about to be thrust into every parent’s worst nightmare.”

They continue: “The next day, when Elisa goes to pick up Lucia, she discovers that the beautiful house was a holiday rental. Lucia is missing. Rebecca and Josie have vanished. What started out as her daughter’s first sleepover has turned into an abduction.”

Too Close’s Denise Gough and Cloud Atlas’ Jim Sturgess have been cast as Lucia’s worried parents, Elisa and Fred. Meanwhile, Holliday Grainger will be taking on the role of Josie’s mysterious mother, Rebecca.

Rounding out the cast will be The Suspect’s Bronagh Waugh as DI Shona Sinclair, and Ambika Mod as investigative journalist Selma, who becomes invested in Lucia’s disappearance.

Credit: Disney+

Following the trailer’s release, many viewers have since been taking to social media to express their opinions so far.

“So excited to watch this!!!!,” one fan commented.

“Great cast! Looking forward to watching!” another agreed.

The Stolen Girl premieres on Disney+ on April 16.