Disney+ releases trailer for Freddie Flintoff crash documentary

Freddie Flintoff is about to release a documentary!

The retired cricketer has resurfaced into the public eye in recent years, following a near-fatal crash on the set of BBC’s Top Gear in December 2022.

The horrific accident, which occurred at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey, caused Flintoff to sustain broken ribs and facial injuries.

In the months after the crash, Freddie recovered privately and was not seen out in public. Now, as he continues to adapt after his near-death experience, the sporting star has chosen to let fans into the most terrifying moment of his life.

Earlier today, the team behind Disney+ took to social media to release the official trailer for Freddie’s new documentary, simply titled Flintoff. The film is set to be released later this month, and the trailer can be viewed below.

In the trailer, Freddie can be heard speaking about his car crash: “I remember everything about it. It’s so vivid. This is what I’m left with.”

In another clip, he adds: “I’ve lived under the radar for seven months. One of the real frustrations was the speculation. That’s why I’m doing this now.”

In their official logline for Flintoff, Disney+ explain that the 90-minute documentary will “look back at Flintoff's incredible life and cricketing career that saw him win two Ashes series with England and become a national sporting hero, whilst charting his life today and return to cricket following his life-altering car crash in 2022.”

The documentary will also feature interviews with several of Freddie’s family and friends, including comedian Jack Whitehall and Gavin and Stacey star James Corden.

Following the trailer’s release, many fans of Freddie have since been taking to Instagram to express their thoughts so far.

“Love Freddie, don’t usually watch documentaries but will watch this,” one viewer commented.

“Looking forward to this. Genuine guy,” another praised.

“Total legend. Love you Freddie,” a third fan added.

Flintoff will premiere on Disney+ on April 25.