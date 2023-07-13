SHEmazing!
DISNEY+ hosts a launch event for The Bear, Season 2 at Crudo, Sandymount

THE BEAR is back! The stress-inducing kitchen-based drama took the world by storm last year returns this month and it has officially achieved critical acclaim in the US where it has already dropped. The new season will follow Carmy, Sydney and Richie as they work to transform their sandwich joint into a next-level spot.

The synopsis for the new season says: "As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future.

"Of course, it turns out the only thing harder than running a restaurant is opening a new one, and the team must juggle the insane bureaucracy of permits and contractors with the beauty and creative agony of menu planning.

"The transition brings a newfound focus on hospitality as well. As the entire staff is forced to come together in new ways, pushing the boundaries of their abilities and relationships, they also learn what it means to be in service, both to diners and each other."

THE BEAR, SEASON 2 launches in Ireland and the UK on Disney+ on July 19 and to celebrate, Disney+ invited a mix of chefs, food bloggers, influencers and press to a special sneak peek of Episodes 1 and 2 at Crudo in Sandymount. Crudo has been named Best Casual Dining All Ireland, 2023 and was the perfect spot to launch the THE BEAR which has received 5 nominations for the 2023 Emmy’s.

Guests from the food world enjoyed some culinary delights prior to the Irish premiere screening of the first two episodes of season two of the critically acclaimed series.

THE BEAR | SEASON 2 | All episodes launch July 19 only on Disney+ and we cannot wait!

