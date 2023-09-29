Disney+ finally reveals date for ‘Wagatha Christie’ docuseries

We finally have a release date for the docuseries based on the ‘Wagatha Christie’ case!

Back in October 2019, the world was gripped when Wayne Rooney’s wife, Coleen Rooney, alleged on Instagram that her fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy had been selling stories about her to tabloids.

The fallout was eventually brought to court, with Rebekah taking Coleen to the stand in a libel case last summer.

However, at the end of the week-long trial, the wife of Leicester City footballer Jamie Vardy lost her case, and was ordered by the judge to pay 90% of Coleen’s legal fees.

Now, over a year after the trial came to a close, Coleen Rooney is finally telling her side of the story in an upcoming documentary.

Titled Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story, the three-part series will delve into Coleen’s legal defence battle as the 37-year-old gathered evidence against Rebekah.

Credit: Disney+

Disney+ first announced the production of the ‘Wagatha Christie’ docuseries in August 2022. One year on, the streaming service has confirmed that the series will launch in less than three weeks’ time, on October 18.

Taking to social media earlier today, the team behind Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story published the official poster for the series, which showcases Coleen in a fuschia pink suit, holding her phone and looking straight at the camera.

“Coleen Rooney speaks for the first time,” they teased in their caption, before adding: “Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story, a three-part documentary series, will premiere on Wednesday 18 October on Disney+.”

Many social media user have since been expressing their thoughts on the upcoming documentary.

“What a time to be alive,” one user exclaimed on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Release of the year,” another fan teased.