Disney finally releases first trailer for Freaky Friday sequel

We finally have a trailer for the Freaky Friday sequel!

In May 2023, fans were thrilled when Disney announced that they were producing a sequel to their hit 2003 film, Freaky Friday. The original film starred Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan as a mother and daughter who end up switching bodies in a freak accident, and are forced to live each other’s lives.

Now, ahead of its long-awaited release later this year, fans have finally been given a first look at Freaky Friday's sequel, titled Freakier Friday.

Earlier today, the team behind Disney took to social media to release the first teaser trailer for Freakier Friday, which can be viewed below:

The trailer showcases Tess and Anna going to a psychic reading, where they are told that their experience with body switching taught them a lesson “that may serve you again”.

The next day, Tess, Anna, Anna’s daughter Harper, and Lily, the daughter of Anna’s boyfriend, are horrified when they wake up to discover that they all have switched bodies between them.

“This summer is about to get FREAKIER. Watch the trailer for Freakier Friday and experience it only in theaters August 8,” Disney penned in their caption.

Following the teaser trailer’s release, many Freaky Friday fans have been taking to Instagram to express their thoughts so far.

“This looks AMAZING,” one viewer praised.

“Chad Michael Murray at the end,” another exclaimed.

“Trailer is epic can't wait for the movie to come out,” a third fan added.

In terms of casting, Julia Butters will be starring alongside Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis as Anna’s teen daughter, Harper. Meanwhile, The Good Place’s Manny Jacinto has joined the cast as Anna’s new boyfriend, Eric Davies, while Sophia Hammons will play his daughter, Lily.

Rounding out the cast will be Chad Michael Murray, who is also reprising his role as Jake, Anna’s former crush from the first film.

Freakier Friday will be released in cinemas on August 8.