Disney+ finally confirms release date for Frozen stage musical film

We finally have a release date for the Frozen stage musical film!

In August of last year, it was announced that the West End stage adaptation of Frozen The Musical had been professionally recorded for Disney+, and that it would be released on the streaming service in 2025.

The stage adaptation of Frozen follows the same storyline as the record-breaking 2013 animation, which starred voice actors Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff.

Now, after months of anticipation, the producers behind Disney+ have confirmed the release date for their pro-shot of Frozen The Musical.

Last night, the streamer announced that Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical will be debuting on Disney+ on June 20.

Following the exciting update, many fans of Frozen The Musical have been taking to Instagram to share their delight so far.

“YES!!!! Keep bringing Broadway to the masses!!! I love it,” one fan praised.

“Honestly this show was really good,” another agreed.

“FINALLY WE HAVE A DATEEEEE I HONESTLY CAN'T WAIT,” a third fan exclaimed.

Frozen The Musical tells the story of newly-crowned Queen Elsa (played in the West End recording by Samantha Barks) and her sister Anna, who sets off on a dangerous adventure when Elsa accidentally casts a spell on their kingdom, causing a permanent winter.

In the stage adaptation, fans of the original Disney film will be treated to all of their favourite Frozen tracks performed live, such as ‘Do You Want To Build A Snowman?’ and ‘Let It Go’.

Viewers will also be able to discover the 12 brand-new songs that were created for the stage musical, which include ‘What Do You Know About Love?’ and ‘Dangerous To Dream’.

Frozen The Musical will debut on Disney+ on June 20.