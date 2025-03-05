Disney confirms launch date for stage version of The Greatest Showman

The Greatest Showman is coming to the stage!

The hit musical film debuted back in 2017, with a star-studded cast including Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya.

Directed by Michael Gracey, the film featured original songs and followed the life of P. T. Barnum and his circus.

Despite receiving middling reviews, The Greatest Showman grew at the box office and has since become one of the highest-grossing movie musicals of all time, making nearly $462 million worldwide. The film’s soundtrack, composed by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, also topped the charts and was named 2018’s best-selling album globally.

Back in August, Disney announced at their D23 convention that they were developing a stage adaptation of the hit musical. Now, several months on, fans have been given some fresh details!

Earlier today, Disney confirmed that the stage version of The Greatest Showman will premiere in the UK next year, with some exciting new additions.

Fan-favourite songs from the original film – including ‘This Is Me’, ‘Never Enough’, ‘Rewrite the Stars’, ‘A Million Dreams’ and ‘The Greatest Show’ – will all be featured in the stage show, as well as some new tracks composed by Pasek and Paul.

Speaking about their return to The Greatest Showman universe, Pasek and Paul gushed: “We are continuously surprised and moved by how much the songs from The Greatest Showman seem to have resonated around the world, and to now have the opportunity to bring them to the stage is truly thrilling.”

The show’s cast has yet to be announced, with Disney instead choosing to launch an open casting call for The Greatest Showman across the UK and Ireland. Open auditions will be taking place throughout March and April in Dublin, Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Leeds, Manchester, Exeter, Newcastle and London.

The stage adaptation of The Greatest Showman will debut at ATG Entertainment’s Bristol Hippodrome in Spring 2026, with March rumoured to be its expected launch month.