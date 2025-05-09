Disney+ confirms huge news about Rivals series two as filming begins

We finally have an update on the second series of Rivals!

Last year, fans of the original bestselling novels by Dame Jilly Cooper were thrilled when one of her Rutshire Chronicles books, Rivals, was adapted for the small screen.

The steamy series, which stars the likes of David Tennant, Aiden Turner and Emily Atack, follows a hatred-filled rivalry between a TV producer executive and a local MP in the 1980s, as well as the lives of those around them.

Credit: Disney+

Rivals was renewed for a second series by Disney+ in December, after it became the streamer’s most successful premiere in the UK to date.

Now, as filming begins on the hotly-anticipated second series, the producers behind Rivals have treated fans to some major information!

Earlier today, the Rivals team took to social media to share a snap from the cast’s table read. Along with a blurred image of the script, the photo confirms that David Tennant will be returning as Lord Tony Baddingham, following his dramatic cliffhanger in series one.

“Yes, David Tennant is returning… Rivals is back,” they penned in their caption.

Producers have also confirmed that the second series of Rivals will be extended to 12 episodes, a significant increase on the first series’ eight episodes.

Although Disney+ remains tight-lipped about the plot, they teased that season two will see "careers, marriages, and reputations hang in the balance as personal and professional lives collide in a world where secrets can't stay hidden for long.”

Alongside David Tennant, fans of Rivals can expect to see all of their favourite returning stars, including Alex Hassell, Bella Maclean, Danny Dyer and Katherine Parkinson.

Credit: Disney+

Following the exciting updates, many Rivals viewers have since been taking to Instagram to share their reactions so far.

“Screaming, crying, throwing up,” one fan joked.

“LET’S GOOO!!!!!!” another exclaimed.

A release date for Rivals series two has yet to be announced.