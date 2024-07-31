Discover Guinot’s latest innovation: Créme Firm Logic for firm & toned skin

GUINOT has become the leading beauty salon brand it is today by designing avant-garde skincare methods at the forefront of technology. Their new product, Creme Firm Logic is no exception.

A firming anti-stretch mark cream designed to firm and tone the skin, Créme Firm Logic diminishes exciting stretch marks and prevents new ones from forming.

This wonder cream improves skin firmness by limiting the breakdown of elastic fibres and stimulating their production. Créme firm logic is designed to strengthen the skin’s structure thanks to its complex of active ingredients that promote collagen renewal.

Apply Créme Firm Logic morning and evening with circular massage strokes, focusing on slackened areas or stretch marks (abdomen, thighs, hips, arms, etc.).This cream is Fragrance-free and suitable for pregnant and lactating women.

By focusing on how to reveal the Beauty of every woman, GUINOT has designed exclusive and innovative treatment methods that have conquered the hearts of women all over the world who wish to look their best. Over the years, the effectiveness of its treatments and products have made GUINOT stand out as the leading brand on the Beauty Salon market. GUINOT has chosen the beauty salon as the only suitable professional facility for carrying out beauty treatments. In the privacy of the treatment room, your Beauty Therapist and ‘Beauty Doctor’ can examine your skin without make-up and provide you with personalised advice.

Available at authorised Guinot Salons nationwide – RRP €79.