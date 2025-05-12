Dianne Buswell reveals phone call with Chris McCausland after BAFTA win

Dianne Buswell has shared a glimpse into her post-BAFTA win!

During last night’s BAFTA Television Awards, the Strictly Come Dancing professional and her 2024 dance partner, blind comedian Chris McCausland, picked up the only BAFTA trophy voted for by the public.

The duo, who won last year’s series of Strictly, were awarded this year’s ‘Memorable Moment’ for their dance routine to You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Now, following her emotional speech, Dianne has revealed an insight into the moment that she got to speak to Chris after their joint win.

On her Instagram page, the 36-year-old posted a video – recorded by her boyfriend Joe Sugg – of her phone call with Chris, while holding their BAFTA trophy.

“Chris, my right pit is literally dripping! You know what, I had a tear, but I was very composed. I think you would have been proud of me,” Dianne exclaimed to her dancing partner as she described her speech.

“I had two really good [jokes], people laughed at me twice! I wasn’t too long because I didn’t want to waffle. Actually, you know, it changed, I had this whole thing prepped and then when I got up there, I was like, ‘I actually had something planned but I’m not going to go with that,’ and I went rogue! How cool though?” she gushed further to Chris.

In her video’s caption, Dianne went on to write: “Of course I would have loved Chris there with me but I hope I captured his sense of humour in the speech. We both want to thank everybody who voted for us this award is a real honour.”

Many fans have since congratulated Chris and Dianne on their win, with one commenting: “So pleased for you both.”

“Your speech was amazing !! Funny but to the point,” another praised.

On the BAFTA stage, Dianne reflected on the pair’s Waltz on Strictly, stating: “I held Chris’ hand and I was set off from the minute we started. He closed his eyes and and he smiled a smile that I’ve never seen from him before, and that meant it came straight from his heart.”