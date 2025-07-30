Dianne Buswell details hopes to start a family with partner Joe Sugg

Dianne Buswell has opened up about her romance with Joe Sugg!

The Strictly Come Dancing professional has been in a relationship with YouTube star Joe since late 2018, when they were partnered together during that year’s series of Strictly.

The pair faced endless dating speculation throughout the show, but it wasn’t until after the final – where they finished as runners-up – that Joe confirmed their relationship.

Now, ahead of their seventh anniversary, Dianne has been opening up about her hopes for the future with Joe.

In an interview with Prima, the 36-year-old reflected on the early days of their romance.

“When Joe and I met, it wasn’t until the show ended that we realised we missed each other’s company a lot – our relationship went from there. We always got on, he was so funny to me, and I loved how creative he was,” Dianne gushed.

The Australian dancer, who won last year's Strictly series with blind comedian Chris McCausland, was then asked if she would like to start a family with Joe in the near future.

“We’ve always wanted kids, it’s just finding the right time. I don’t feel worried about taking time out from dancing, I just don’t see the point in worrying. When everything aligns, it will happen. I have to have that vision. I like to practise manifestation, I’m quite spiritual,” she explained.

Dianne then went on to admit that it can be “hard” to have a relationship in the public eye, especially when fans have become “obsessed” in the past with finding out personal details about the couple.

“Joe and I forget we’re famous sometimes – when we’re out and about, we’ll be like, ‘Why are they looking at us? Ah, okay, I remember,’” she teased.

“It doesn’t feel that difficult to have a relationship in the public eye – we’re good at not taking notice of things that are written about us,” Dianne added.