Dettol launches its first-ever range with a plant-based ingredient.

Dettol has launched its first-ever range of antibacterial products with a plant-based active ingredient including biodegradable wipes. The Tru Clean range, which comprises four biodegradable multi-purpose wipes and two trigger sprays, are all formulated with a plant-based active ingredient to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, including the COVID-19 virus.

Dettol’s Tru Clean multi-purpose biodegradable & compostable wipes

According to new research commissioned by Dettol, 6 in 10 consumers say they would be likely to buy cleaning products that claim to be eco-friendly, over regular (non-eco-friendly) products. The Tru Clean range is taking steps to meet this demand by offering a formulation with a plant-based active ingredient, and biodegradable wipes, without compromising on the cleaning and disinfecting efficacy that shoppers expect from Dettol. Dettol’s Tru Clean products will help to support sustainably minded shoppers wishing to implement more eco-friendly habits at home by using products that are developed to have a better impact on the environment.

Not only are Dettol’s Tru Clean multi-purpose wipes biodegradable and compostable, the range has been manufactured with zero waste sent to landfill, and each of the trigger spray and wipe formulations are free from bleach, dyes, and phosphates.

Will O’Brien, Country Manager Ireland at Reckitt, said: “At Reckitt, over the past number of years, we have been on a journey towards creating more sustainable products. Tru Clean represents the latest milestone in our efforts and is an exciting new phase in Dettol’s sustainability journey.

For more than 85 years, Dettol has gained expertise to kill viruses and bacteria. By switching to Tru Clean, consumers can feel peace of mind that the disinfectant products they are using not only help tackle their hygiene concerns but are also kinder to the environment. We look forward to sharing details of more sustainable products that will be available to shoppers soon.”

Dettol’s Tru Clean range comes in three exciting new fragrances, Crisp Pear, Lime & Lemongrass and Waterlily. The range is available to purchase now in major retailers such as Dunnes Stores and Tesco outlets nationwide. For more information on Dettol’s Tru Clean range, visit dettol.ie.