Dettol donates 40,000 products to Ireland’s healthcare heroes

The sacrifices our healthcare heroes have made are hard to imagine. They have been working tirelessly amid the current COVID-19 pandemic. They've left their families, put their own lives at risk and have cared for patients in their final hours.

There's no doubt that the entire nation is beyond grateful for what they're doing. People have been giving back in the most wonderful ways. Cafes have sent free meals, hairdressers are offering free haircuts once they re-open and now Dettol has today pledged its support to the HSE in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in Ireland with a donation of 40,000 Dettol antibacterial products over the next 12 weeks.

The Dettol antibacterial products will be distributed to hospitals and health service facilities and sites around the country with the aim of helping to keep these environments hygienically clean.

Speaking of the initiative, Paul Reid, CEO, HSE, said; "We are grateful to Reckitt Benckiser and Dettol for their significant donation to the HSE and the Irish public. The HSE has had massive support from business, communities, social groups and individuals since the start of this crisis and for this we are hugely thankful.

“We want to extend our warmest and heartfelt thanks to all of those who have been working extremely hard, for exceptionally long hours, under extremely challenging circumstances to protect the nation against this virus and save lives. We are delighted to provide extra support to the HSE at this time and hope that this will help the HSE in fighting the pandemic in Ireland. I know everyone at RB feels privileged and indeed proud to work for a company that is playing its part, however small, in this fight," said William O’Brien, Country Manager Ireland at RB.

Echoing the donation made to the HSE, Dettol is calling on the Irish public to continue their efforts in the fight against Covid-19 – #WeAreAllProtectors