Tying the knot? Designer wedding dresses available from €350

It has been a turbulent few weeks in the wedding industry. What started as a one month restriction now looks likely to have major implications for weddings wishing to take place for the remainder of 2020.

Many brides have had to reassess their entire wedding choices and have been left with no choice but to downsize or postpone until a further date. Barnardos Bridal Rooms are experiencing an increase in contact from brides who will not be able to get their gowns in time due to slow down in many designers supply chains or who have been financially impacted and are in need of a lower price point gown.

Barnardos Bridal Rooms offer a premium selection of brand new bridal gowns donated straight from designers or bridal boutiques. Their prices start from €350 and they offer a wide variety of sizes and styles. Their accessory collection includes jewellery, belts, veils, hair pieces, shoes and capes.

By sourcing a wedding gown with Barnardos Bridal Rooms, you are also giving back to children and families who really need the support. You are also helping the environment by buying sustainably.

From June 8, Barnardos will be reopening their Bridal Rooms in Dun Laoghaire and Wexford. They will be working within the recommended guidelines to ensure that both customers and staff are protected whilst ensuring that you still receive that warm and welcoming bridal experience. A full list of the terms of service can be found online or below.

To book an appointment, you can visit https://www.barnardos.ie/bridal/contact