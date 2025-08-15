Derry Girls’ Saoirse-Monica Jackson unveils first look at her wedding

Saoirse-Monica Jackson is now a wife!

The Derry Girls star has confirmed that she has tied the knot with her partner, Scottish DJ Hector Barbour, otherwise known as Denis Sulta.

The couple – who got engaged last year – recently hosted a lavish wedding weekend at Dromquinna Manor, County Kerry.

Now, a few days on from her special day, Saoirse has revealed a first look at her wedding photos!

Earlier today, the 31-year-old took to Instagram to release several photos and video clips from her wedding.

The snaps showcase Saoirse’s custom Annie’s Ibiza dress, the corset of which could reverse and transform into tartan, in honour of Hector’s Scottish roots. Saoirse’s Derry Girls co-star, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, also served as one of her bridesmaids.

“To infinity and beyond,” Saoirse penned in one of her captions.

“To all our loved ones, you are everything x,” she added in another.

In an interview with British Vogue, the Derry actress revealed that the couple’s wedding was attended by 160 guests, and the celebrations lasted for three days.

“Once we’d decided to do it at home, we started praying to our grannies, aunties, the saints and Sinéad O’Connor for nice weather,” Saoirse joked.

“We wanted both of our cultures and our families and friends to be at the centre of it,” she explained further, noting that the festivities included Irish music, an Irish storyteller, Guinness on tap, and kilts.

Elsewhere, Saoirse recalled that she organised two pop-culture surprises for her new husband during their reception.

“My dad came out in a Darth Vader costume in a nod to Hector being registered as a Jedi on his birth certificate. I also organised for a singer to come out dressed as Elphaba from Wicked, and sing ‘Defying Gravity’, as it’s Hector’s favourite song. It was just so ridiculous, but also so gorgeous,” she exclaimed.

Saoirse added: “Everybody said that the whole weekend was like something from a movie, and it really was. I want to do it again!”