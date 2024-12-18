Derry Girls actress announced as host of The Traitors Ireland

The host of The Traitors Ireland has been announced by RTÉ.

The highly-anticipated series, which entertained fans around the world with the award-winning versions in the UK, US and the Netherlands, is set to land on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player in 2025.

It has now been confirmed that Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney will be hosting the show.

The Traitors Ireland will be filmed on location in Ireland and will feature contestants from all around the country, after a national casting call for the public to apply was shared earlier this year.

After the news that she would be presenting the series was revealed, Siobhán explained, “Like everyone, I am a huge Traitors fan so when I was asked to host the Irish version I jumped at the chance. I’m looking forward to meeting our loyal Faithful and delicious Traitors”.

“The Irish have a charm and ability to deceive while smiling which will make this version rather special, I think. And I’m the luckiest person in the world to watch them close up”, she added.

Steve Carson, Director of Video, RTÉ, released a statement to say, “We're really looking forward to bringing The Traitors Ireland to RTÉ audiences and delighted that Siobhán is going to be at the heart of it. She is an incredibly talented actor with a great comic and dramatic range".

"We know that she is going to bring something really special to Ireland's version of this fantastic game of trust and deceit.”

The official synopsis of the show reads, “The nail-biting psychological reality competition sees 22 strangers arrive at a remote castle to play the ultimate game of deception, betrayal and trust… all in the hope of winning up to €50,000”.

“But, hidden amongst them are the Traitors, who will attempt to secretly murder a player every night, without getting caught. It’s up to the others, the Faithfuls, to try to detect who the Traitors are, and banish them from the game, before they become their next victim”.

It continues, “Each day, the group embark on Missions as they work together to add more money to the prize pot. For the lucky ones who survive to the end, they have the chance of winning that life-changing cash, but if a Traitor remains undetected, they’ll steal all the money”.

The Traitors Ireland will land on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player in 2025.