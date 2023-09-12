SHEmazing!
Dermalogica’s new Liquid Peelfoliant minimises pores & reduces wrinkles

Everyone’s skin is different, but there’s something we all have in common: we want skin care products that deliver immediate, transformative results. As part of this pursuit, at-home peels have become more popular than ever – but many fail to produce the visible smoothing, pore-minimizing, and skin tone-evening results people are looking for.

The key to an at-home peel that delivers visible results after just one use? It’s about balance. Effective at-home peels feature a high percentage of exfoliants, comprised of acids and enzymes that are optimized to work at different levels of skin’s surface. This combination delivers highly effective results – without causing dehydration or irritation. Liquid Peelfoliant delivers exactly that: treatment-room results, at home.

Formulated with a total of 30% acids and enzymes, Liquid Peelfoliant brings the power of a professional peel to your bathroom. AHAs and BHAs exfoliate and unclog pores; Phytic and Tranexamic acids brighten and even; and PHA + fermented Pomegranate exfoliate without stripping skin. This formula also features a nourishing lipid blend with upcycled Cranberry to leave skin looking absolutely radiant. Resurface, renew, repeat – and see transformative results in three minutes a day.

Liquid Peelfoliant is available now at Dermalogica.ie, Dermalogica Flasgship Stores and authorised Dermalogica stockists.

RRP: €74/£65

