Dermalogica launches retinol serum to tackle the 4 signs of skin aging

Consumers seeking quick, visible results often turn to Retinol – the gold standard for addressing signs of skin aging. But not all Retinol serums are created equal.

That’s why the experts at Dermalogica formulated a high-dose, fast-acting 3.5% retinoid complex with an advanced retinoid blend and booster technology to help transform the appearance of skin without compromising skin health. Dynamic Skin Retinol Serum easily reduces the four signs of skin aging within 2 weeks.**

Our multi-retinoid serum works to address four signs of skin aging – helping to reverse the appearance of wrinkles, retexturize skin and minimise the appearance of pores, and even skin tone. A complex of Granactive Retinoid ®, Retinol, time-released encapsulated Retinol, and a Retinol Booster support a continual release of skin-smoothing actives that help the serum work faster than a leading competitor. * While concentrated Squalane and soothing, oat-derived Beta-Glucan work together to help support skin’s recovery and improve resilience.

Key Benefits

Helps reverse the appearance of wrinkles

Retexturizes and reduces the appearance of pores

Evens skin tone

RRP: €99/£89

Key Ingredients

Retinol: improves texture and firmness and fades the appearance of dark spots.

Encapsulated Retinol Spheres: carry time released Retinol to improve fine lines and wrinkles, and even skin tone.

Granactive Retinoid: a stable retinoid ester that reduces fine lines, wrinkles, pores, and the appearance of dark spots as well as skin smoothness.

10 HAS (Retinol Booster): works to boost the already potent abilities of Retinol.

Squalane: moisturizes skin, aids in hydration, and improves moisture barrier.

Beta-Glucan: hydrates and soothes the skin.

How To Use It

After cleansing, apply a thin layer over face. Keep out of eyes. Use nightly. If dryness or redness occurs, reduce frequency. Wear an SPF during the day.

Available now from Dermalogica.ie and all authorized Dermalogica stockists with an RRP: €99/£89.

————————————————————-

*Source: the NPD Group, U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market, Face Serums

**Clinical results with 30 volunteers on reduction in appearance of wrinkles, pores, dark spots, and uneven texture in 2-week test.