Department of Health launches the HSE’s first ever Health App

The Department of Health and the HSE have launched the first version of their HSE Health App.

From today (February 25), anyone aged 16 and over can download the app for free. This first phase of the app allows users to access an array of important information, such as their flu and COVID-19 vaccination records, maternity service appointments (for expectant mothers), and details about HSE services.

The app also allows you to carry a digital list of self-declared medications and see a list of medicines received through the Drugs Payment Scheme or Medical Card Scheme. You can also store multiple health cards such as your European Health Insurance Card (EHIC), medical card, Long-term Illness card (LTI), Drugs Payment Scheme card (DPS) and GP Visit card.

You will need a verified MyGovID to log into the HSE Health App and access your personal health information. If you do not have a verified MyGovID, you will still be able to use the app to find information about health conditions and HSE services.

Speaking about the launch of the department’s new app, the Minister for Health, Jennifer Carroll MacNeill TD, stated: “This app is an exciting milestone where we begin to give patients digital access to their own health information and will make it easier for everyone to navigate the health service. We can now ensure that every patient is provided with easily accessible health information that is accurate and trustworthy."

The CEO of the HSE, Bernard Gloster, added: “The launch of the first version of the new HSE Health App represents the next step forward in our digital transformation journey, as we seek to harness the power of data and innovation to help improve access to care for patients and enhance efficiencies across services.”

The HSE has confirmed that updates to the app will be introduced each year, including notifications and reminders for public hospital appointments, support to quit smoking, referrals and waiting times information, and additional self-care information and support services.

For more information, you can visit the HSE’s website here. The HSE Health App is available for free via the App Store or Google Play.