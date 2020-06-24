Dennis Quaid marries Laura Savoie in private wedding ceremony

Huge congratulations are in order for Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie who are officially husband and wife. The couple eloped to Santa Barbara and tied the knot in a private ceremony at a seaside resort.

According to People, the 66-year-old actor married Savoie on June 2.

He told the publication that the celebration was completely perfect, "It was beautiful. Just looking into her eyes, she was the most stunning bride,"

The couple's pastor and one witness were the only people at their wedding.

The 27-year-old bride wore a stunning backless gown designed by Chosen By One Day. The doctoral student paired her white gown with a simple veil and carried a bouquet of roses and lilies. The Parent Trap star wore a light grey Hugo Boss suit with a white shirt.

The couple, who met at a business event, started dating in May 2019. Quaid revealed that it was love at first sight.

The newlyweds had to put their original wedding plans on hold. They were set to get married in Hawaii in April and would host a second reception for family and friends in Nashville. However, they were forced to cancel their plans following the COVID-19 lockdown in the US, but at least they got their happy ending after all.