Denise Welch’s stalker jailed for harassing Loose Women star

Loose Women’s Denise Welch gave evidence in court yesterday at her stalker’s trial. Toraq Wyngard was being prosecuted at Chester Crown Court for starting a fire by the television star’s home.

Via video-link from the US, Denise spoke of how the man has affected her life. “This whole experience terrified me and continues to do so”.

She said, “It has changed my life. I have a wonderful life and this man has permanently scarred it”.

The stalker started a fire in the 63-year-olds driveway at her home in Cheshire. The flames spread to the actress’ garage, causing £4,285 worth of damage. Luckily, a member of the public knocked on Welch’s door which alerted her husband of the situation. Denise said it was her husband’s “piercing scream” that woke her.

CCTV footage of the man wearing a baseball cap was found, showing Wyngard pouring what seemed to be an accelerant into a skip and setting it alight. When the man was reprimanded by police, he had a 10cm knife in his backpack, as well as cameras.

Since the fire in September 2020, Welch and her husband now spend up to £2,000 a month for security.

In February 2021, Denise and husband Lincoln found the words “Witch” and “Pimp” written on their front gate with an upside down cross. This was at the same time the stalker was released from jail under investigation.

CCTV footage was checked and the same stalker, Wyngard, was seen buying a marker in a shop and writing the graffiti.

The man pleaded guilty to stalking, causing serious alarm or distress at a hearing last September. He also admitted charges to possession of a knife, criminal damage and arson.

Judge Michael Leeming said, “You have expressed not a single word of regret”, when sentencing the man to seven years and seven months in prison.