Demi Moore reveals insight into ex-husband Bruce Willis’ dementia

Demi Moore has shared an update on the health of her ex-husband, Bruce Willis.

The Substance actress was married to the Die Hard actor for over a decade, before their relationship came to an end in 2000. The pair continue to co-parent their three grown-up daughters together – Rumer (36), Scout (33), and Tallulah (31).

In 2022, Bruce’s family announced that the Hollywood star was retiring from acting due to being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition which affects your ability to speak. Then, in February 2023, they confirmed that Bruce had also been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Since his diagnosis, Demi has continued to support Bruce and their blended family, which includes Bruce’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, whom he tied the knot with in 2009.

Now, in a new interview, the Ghost star has spoken out about why she feels it is more important than ever to be by her ex-husband’s side.

Speaking on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, the 62-year-old was asked about her continued friendship with Bruce.

“We will always be a family, just in a different form. For me, there was never a question. I show up because that’s what you do for the people you love,” Demi explained.

The Hollywood legend – who is currently tipped to win this year’s Best Actress Oscar for her performance in The Substance – went on to note that she visits Bruce’s home weekly.

“I hope it’s encouraging for others to see that there’s a different way to do things. There is life after divorce. There is a way to co-parent with love,” Demi praised.

Bruce’s wife Emma continues to share occasional updates with the public about the health of her husband, following his heartbreaking diagnosis.

Back in September 2023, the British model stated on Today With Hoda & Jenna: “Dementia is hard. It’s hard on the person diagnosed, it’s also hard on the family. And that is no different for Bruce, or myself, or our girls. When they say this is a family disease, it really is."