Demi Moore reveals how her childhood impacted her parenting

Demi Moore has opened up about her family life!

The Substance star is a mother to three daughters – Rumer (36), Scout (33) and Tallulah (31) – whom she shares with her former husband, Die Hard actor Bruce Willis.

Now, following her awards season experience earlier this year, Demi has taken the opportunity to reflect on her personal life.

In an interview with People, the 62-year-old was asked whether or not her own mother’s alcoholism altered the way that she raised her three children.

“For many, many years that was really about not wanting my kids to ever experience certain things that I had. It created a real drive in me to want to look for opportunities to transform and become the best version of myself. One of the beautiful revelations was: How could I expect my children to have compassion for me if I didn’t have compassion for my own mother?” Demi explained.

“I think I had a pendulum swing where I didn’t want to burden my children, I never let them see me emotional. I really see now how important that is for our children to see us sad and see that we walk through it and get to the other side,” she shared.

“It’s okay to be angry and move through it. There’s a lot I’ve learned and some I wish I had figured out sooner, but I also trust that it all happens in its right time,” Demi continued.

The Oscar nominee later revealed how it felt to be present at the birth of her first grandchild – Rumer’s daughter, Louetta, who was born in April 2023.

“It was really incredible. Rumer was at Scout’s birth; Scout and Rumer were at Tallulah’s birth. Rumer had a home birth, and there was a moment when I thought, ‘Oh boy, I don’t know if she’s going to make it,’ like she has a different pain threshold than I do. To just see her move into her own power and focus, it was a really extraordinary, beautiful moment,” she praised.

Demi was also asked what she feels “most grateful for”, when it comes to her friendship with her ex-husband, Bruce.

“That regardless of what the outside relationship has been, we have maintained being a family in various forms,” she detailed, adding: “The foundation of making our children our priority has never wavered.”