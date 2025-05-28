Demi Lovato speaks out for the first time after marrying Jordan Lutes

Demi Lovato has spoken out for the first time about her wedding!

On Sunday (May 25), the Heart Attack singer tied the knot with her partner, Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes, during a romantic outdoor ceremony in Santa Barbara, California.

The couple, who started dating in January 2022, later went on to get engaged in December 2023.

Now, a few days on from her magical wedding, Demi has chosen to open up about her nuptials.

Last night, the 32-year-old took to Instagram to post exclusive Vogue photos from her wedding day.

“Sunday was the best day of my life. I got to marry the man of my dreams who just so happens to be my best friend and soulmate on the most perfect day, with my closest friends and family, surrounded by so much love,” Demi penned.

“When I think back to all of the personal details, special moments and performances (a VERY special shoutout to @johnrzeznikggd & my sis @parishilton !!) I’m left absolutely speechless,” she gushed.

“The best part of the day? Knowing I get to spend the rest of my life with you @jutesmusic. I love you more than words could ever describe. Here’s to eternity baby,” Demi added.

Many of Demi’s fans have since been commenting their well-wishes, with one writing: “You deserve this and so much more!!!”

“Congratulations!!! You both are stunning,” another replied.

Speaking to Vogue, Demi detailed a few insights into her wedding day with Jordan.

“The ceremony was full of love. We were married by our good friend Dave Osokow, and he made it so personal. It was as if each and every person at the wedding was a part of a big family all celebrating with us. Looking into each other’s eyes, all I was thinking was how lucky we are to spend this lifetime with each other,” she reflected.

“We wanted to soak in that we were officially husband and wife and then joined our guests for dinner and lots of dancing. I feel ready to start our lives together. And I have to say that there is not one single thing I would have changed about the wedding,” Demi added.