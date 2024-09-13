Demi Lovato opens up about wedding plans with fiancé Jordan

Demi Lovato has shared the first details about her wedding plans!

The former Camp Rock actress confirmed in December of last year that she is engaged to her partner, fellow singer Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes.

Now, as she continues to enjoy her engagement bubble, Demi has opened up about her wedding for the first time and revealed when her fans can expect her to tie the knot.

Speaking to Teen Vogue, the 32-year-old confirmed that the pair’s nuptials will be taking place at some stage next year.

Gushing over her fiancé, Demi explained: "I live and breathe for our connection. Everything I do, I wish was with him. I see my future with him. I see growing old with him."

The Cool for the Summer hitmaker was then asked if she has any thoughts on starting a family with her future husband.

"I'm not ready to give up my alone time with [Jordan],” she admitted, before going on to share her future parenting style.

“I don’t even want to share their faces in pictures on Instagram when they’re born. I want them to have that anonymity. I share a lot with the world and I just want some things to be mine. Yeah, I’ve given a lot,” she added.

In a separate interview with People, Demi teased that she has already started planning her wedding to Jordan.

"I'm excited. I'm in the stages of planning and very excited about it … I've been thinking about it [wedding dresses] and saving them to my Pinterest profile. Doing all the things,” she exclaimed.

Demi first met her husband-to-be in January 2022, when they co-wrote Demi’s song Substance.

The pair later went public with their relationship in August 2022, and in December of last year, they confirmed their engagement.

At the time, a representative for Demi detailed that Jordan’s proposal took place in Los Angeles and was “personal and intimate”.