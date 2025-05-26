Demi Lovato marries Jordan Lutes & unveils glimpse at wedding dress

Demi Lovato is now a wife!

It has been confirmed that singer and former Disney star Demi has tied the knot with her partner, singer-songwriter Jordan “Jutes” Lutes.

The couple, who have been in a relationship since early 2022, got married yesterday (Sunday, May 25) during an intimate ceremony in California.

For her special day, Demi chose to wear a custom pearl white Vivienne Westwood silk dress, paired with a cathedral-style veil.

In an interview with Vogue, the 32-year-old explained that her dress was created over the course of five fittings, and that her dream design began with a Vivienne dress that she found online.

“I have been a fan of Vivienne Westwood’s designs for a long time,” Demi gushed.

Credit: Demi Lovato

“When I was thinking about [what dress style I wanted] I often found myself coming back to Vivienne’s designs—specifically how the silhouettes really compliment the curves in your body, and her use of corsets,” the former Camp Rock actress explained.

For her wedding reception, Demi then chose to change into a Vivienne Westwood ivory silk satin column dress, which features broken pearls cascading from the neckline.

“There was so much attention to detail on the reception dress beading. The pearl detail and draping is such a special element, and each strand was draped and attached by hand, one by one. It’s a one-of-a-kind piece that makes me feel so special,” the blushing bride praised.

Demi and Jordan first met in the studio in January 2022, while working together on music for Demi’s album Holy Fvck. Then, after nearly two years of dating, the couple got engaged in December 2023.

On Valentine’s Day, Demi took the opportunity to share a special tribute to her husband-to-be.

“Jordan, I cannot WAIT to marry you!! The past 3 years have been the best 3 years of my life and I have you to thank for that. I’m obsessed with your heart, your love and your light. I can’t wait to grow old with you and start a family together,” she penned.