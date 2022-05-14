Deliver serious wow factor with Søstrene Grene’s new garden party collection.

Get ready for those summer parties as Søstrene Grene launches a new selection of products to welcome garden parties and beautiful buffet tables into your outdoor living space, available in stores including Georges Street Dublin 2, Dun Laoghaire, Blanchardstown, Cork, Limerick, Belfast, Newry, Bangor from Thursday, 26th May 2022.

Thinking of throwing a baby shower, a graduation party, birthday party or simply an outdoor summer party for friends and family? Then visit your nearest Søstrene Grene store to get all the essentials to help organise that perfect garden party! The retail chain’s new selection contains lovely garlands, lanterns, and products for a delightful and practical table-setting.

These products, which are mainly made of glass and stoneware in dusty colours, along with trays and a cutlery holder in bamboo could just as easily be found at any social dining event so it’s time to impress and celebrate these magical moments with your guests! Re-create this style yourself in your garden or yard and let yourself be inspired by Søstrene Grene’s ideas for both the dining table and the buffet table.

Decorate with glass vases and candleholders in different colours and sizes. Create that wow factor that will surprise your guests with the sisters’ new ice cube ball mould and fill your ice cube tray with lemonade or flowers to make any drink decorative and picture perfect.

Here are some of our favourites:

Tealight holder – €0.84

Vase – €2.64

Jug – €3.16

Salad bowl – €17.98

Salad utensils – €5.14

Utensil holder (bamboo) – €9.44

Cake Stand (Acacia wood) – €17.48

Cutting Board (Acacia wood) – €12.38

Glass with straw – €2.38

For more information on this collection or to check out the many wonderful products Søstrene Grene has to offer, go to www.sostrenegrene.com.