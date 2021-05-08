Delightful homewares to brighten up your outdoor space.

As we are all spending more time in our gardens why not make the most of the space and decorate it with some of the latest outdoor pieces from Oxendales. Brighten up your space this season in time for BBQ season.

We have compiled our top picks from Oxendales summer collection!

Smart Garden Butterfly Firefly String Lights €16.00

La Hacienda Leon Chimenea with Cooking Grill €77.50

Wide Trellis Planter €90

BBQ Gazebo with Side Tables and Eaves €210.00

Stockholm Lounger €170

Florida Corner Dining Set €1,862.50

La Hacienda Circular Firepit €77.50

La Hacienda Pizza Oven for Barbecues €105

