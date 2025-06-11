Delight Dad this Father’s Day with Chadwicks’ brilliant gift range

Father’s Day is just a few days away, and the pressure is on to find the perfect present for the father figure in your life.

If you’re struggling to find an affordable range of gift options for your Dad this year, then fear not – Chadwicks is here to help!

From heavy-duty tools to site-ready workwear, Chadwicks makes finding the right present easy. Whether he’s building, fixing, or simply pottering in the shed, give Dad something made to last this Father’s Day:

Durable workwear

When it comes to durable workwear and protective gear, the DEWALT Extreme 3 Safety Boots (currently on sale for €59.99) and the SNICKERS Black Logo Hoodie (€59.99) will keep Dad protected while he completes each task. If he prefers to keep things simple and comfortable, the MASCOT Modern Fit T-Shirt in Stone Grey (€10.00) also blends function with style for effortless everyday wear.

Gear upgrades

Every Dad deserves an upgrade to his DIY essentials for Father’s Day! If he loves listening to music while he works, the MAKITA Job Site Radio (currently on sale for €139.00) will deliver serious sound. Alternatively, the Tactix Hearing Protection Ear Muffs With Bluetooth And AM / FM Radio (€63.99) have been developed to block out everything but the music. Meanwhile, if Dad loves having a spotless patio or car, the Karcher K2 Power Control Home Pressure Washer (€125.00) will deliver marvellous results with each use.

DIY accessories

Chadwicks has got everything from smart accessories to power-packed essentials! The DEWALT 100-Piece Accessory Bit Set (€38.99) is ideal for keeping all of your tools in one kit, while the Stanley Safety Kit (€24.99) has a great value bundle of PPE essentials. If your Dad is looking for a new piece of equipment to add to his kit, the DEWALT Combi Drill (€219.00) is also the perfect choice.

Storage essentials

Chadwicks has the ultimate range of storage products and wearable kit, such as the ToughBuilt StackTech Work Surface (€59.00). This smart storage solution is strong enough for heavy-duty tasks, while also being a genius way to organise your workspace. The ToughBuilt Compact Drill Holder (€15.00) is designed for quick access and comfort, while the ToughBuilt Pro Padded Belt with Back Support and Heavy Duty Buckle (€20.00) has been curated to help you carry the load with full back support.

Chadwicks’ limited time offers for Father’s Day run until June 14. All items are available for purchase at Chadwicks.ie, with options for delivery and same day click and collect available.