Deep RiverRock launch its first 100% recycled bottle range

Today, Deep RiverRock, together with the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Richard Bruton, announced that every bottle within its PET portfolio will be made from 100 percent recycled PET plastic from June 2019. The move sees Deep RiverRock become the first major water brand distributing across the island of Ireland to produce a 100 percent recycled bottle.

As all Deep RiverRock bottles are already 100 percent recyclable, this new development truly supports the brand’s commitment to protecting the environment and to play a value-adding role in communities.

Deep RiverRock’s investment in recycled PET supports a circular economy, keeping resources in use for as long as possible. The move is estimated to eliminate more than 500 tonnes of virgin plastic from the supply chain over the next three years. Recycled PET bottles are also one of the lowest carbon-dense packaging types to produce within the beverage sector.

When recycled correctly, PET bottles can, and should, have a longer life span and Deep RiverRock is committed to encouraging consumers to recycle all PET bottles. In a bold statement, Deep RiverRock will ‘recycle’ its logo on all bottles with an impactful ‘100% Recycled Bottle’ message front-of-pack. The move aims to inspire more responsible disposal of waste and greater recycling among consumers. It is supported by recycling messages which have already been integrated on the bottle cap and across its TV advertising.