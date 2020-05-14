‘Decades of neglect’: Concerns over major mental health crisis

The impact the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our mental health is a growing concern. Many people are forced to spend lockdown alone, isolated from loved ones, missing vital counselling appointments and struggling to cope with the never-ending negative news.

The intensity of the current crisis has caused extreme stress and is undoubtedly weighing down on people’s mental health.

Countries are being urged to offer stronger mental health support and to invest in mental health services as the pandemic continues.

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed concerns over the lack of mental health support available to people across the globe.

“After decades of neglect and under investment in mental health services, the Covid-19 pandemic is now hitting families and communities with additional mental stress."

"Even when the pandemic is brought under control, grief, anxiety and depression will continue to affect people and communities," he stressed.

The fear of losing a loved one, the continued isolation, the unbearable loneliness, the stress on frontline workers, the financial worries, the constant panic and horrifying information are all impacting our mental health. And there simply isn’t enough support there.

Let's hope countries start to take the UN's advice on board.

Samaritans Helpline 116 123.