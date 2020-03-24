Death toll rises to 7 and 204 more cases of Covid-19 confirmed

204 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number of cases to 1329 in the Republic.

The Department of Health confirmed the new figures this evening.

They also revealed that a seventh person, a male in the East of the country, has died after contracting Covid-19. The deceased is believed to have had underlying health conditions.

36 cases have been admitted to ICU.

Dublin has the highest number of cases with 535 confirmed (55%) followed by Cork with 123 cases.