Dear Evan Hansen’s Ben Platt unveils stunning engagement ring

Congratulations are in order for Ben Platt as the actor has gotten engaged to his fiancé again.

The Dear Evan Hansen star has revealed his fiancé, Noah Galvin, whom Ben proposed to at the end of last year has proposed back to him as part of a sweet gesture.

Ben took to Instagram to reveal Noah, known for his role in The Good Doctor, asked him to marry him with the help of their dog George.

Credit: Ben Platt Instagram

Sharing a snap of his gorgeous blue engagement ring from Noah to his 1.7M Instagram followers, Platt wrote, “He proposed back”.

Another snap on the Pitch Perfect star’s Stories shows their dog George with a red rose in his mouth and blue flower petals on the ground around him.

Galvin re-shared the cute photos to his own Instagram Stories and sweetly explained, “George did the asking”.

Credit: Ben Platt Instagram

The couple also celebrated their second engagement with a heart-shaped blue cake that reads, “Gay marriage is cool. Ben & Noah. 5.29.23”.

Ben’s beautiful sapphire ring resembles the same uniquely-shaped squared off ring he gave to his fiancé when he proposed last year.

Platt announced that he had popped the big question first back in November by sharing snaps of the couple from the special moment to Instagram.

Credit: Ben Platt Instagram

Captioning the post, “He agreed to hang out forever”, famous faces and fans alike were overjoyed for them.

Ben and Noah first met in 2016 when they were both cast in the musical Dear Evan Hansen. They began dating in January 2020 but didn't reveal they were an item until May of the same year.

Congratulations again to the happy couple.