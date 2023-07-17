Dear Evan Hansen’s Ben Platt opens up about wedding plans

Wedding bells will soon be ringing!

Ben Platt and his fiancé Noah Galvin are preparing for their big day.

The Dear Evan Hansen star has opened up about the plans they have in place for their upcoming wedding day.

The couple, who had a double engagement with Ben proposing first back in November of 2022, and Noah returning the question in May, have revealed they want their wedding day to be full of dancing.

Credit: The Emma Experience via Ben Platt Instagram

While speaking to People, Noah explained, “What's most important about the big day is dance!”, before Ben added, “Yes, our priority is definitely a dance party”.

“Our main focus is how to orchestrate the evening so that as little time as possible can be spent doing anything other than dancing. It’s a dance party with a little Judaism at the beginning”.

As well as wanting plenty of dancing, the grooms-to-be are focused on good food and a pretty venue.

Noah, who also starred in the hit musical Dear Evan Hansen, revealed a goal for their wedding guests is to “just have the most fun possible”.

Credit: Ben Platt Instagram

“Making sure everybody's fed with some yummy food. Making sure everybody's in a beautiful space wearing a cute outfit – but something comfortable.”

Platt then shared, “Yeah, it's gonna be hot”, but said that won’t stop the couple and their guests from dancing. “I think that's how we express our joy and that's how we always have”.

Opening up about their double engagement, which was planned ahead of time, Galvin admits, “What's fun about being gay is that everybody gets to eat, you know, everybody gets an engagement”.

Credit: Ben Platt Instagram

Platt revealed he had always planned to propose to Noah first. “He said, ‘You should propose to me’, and I was like, ‘I was gonna’”.

The Pitch Perfect star also explained that he liked the idea of having his own engagement ring, which added to their decision to both propose to each other separately. “He has such a pretty ring and I wanted a pretty ring!”.

The lovebirds first met while being cast in Dear Evan Hansen back in 2016 but didn’t begin their relationship until January 2020.