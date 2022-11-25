Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt announces engagement

Ben Platt is officially engaged!

The Pitch Perfect star has announced that he is now engaged to his partner, The Good Doctor actor Noah Galvin.

The couple took to Instagram this afternoon to reveal their wonderful news.

Ben and Noah decided to share the same photos to their respective Instagram accounts. The four snaps adorably showcase the lovebirds beaming and smiling together, as well as Noah showing off his stunning engagement ring.

“he agreed to hang out forever”, Ben penned sweetly in his caption to his 1.7M followers.

In his own post, Noah couldn’t help but share his delight. “I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours”, he wrote hilariously.

Since revealing their engagement, the happy couple have received an abundance of well-wishes and congratulations from several famous faces.

“AHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!,” commented Modern Family star Sarah Hyland. “congratulations!!!”

Credit: Ben Platt Instagram

“I AM SO HAPPY AND HAVENT STOPPED CRYING”, wrote Booksmart actress Beanie Feldstein.

“OMG OMG OMG! CONGRATS TO YOU BOTH”, penned Drag Race judge Michelle Visage.

Ben and Noah first met in 2016, due to the fact that they have both played the titular character in the musical Dear Evan Hansen. The couple began to date in January 2020, but they chose not to reveal their relationship until May of that same year, when Noah appeared on Ilana Levine’s Little Known Things podcast.

Credit: Ben Platt Instagram

“I asked [Ben] this morning,” Noah teased at the time. “I was like, ‘Are we allowed to talk about this?’, And he’s like, ‘Don’t go into our nitty-gritty, but yeah, people can know.’ It’s still relatively new.”

The duo grew even closer during the Covid pandemic, choosing to stay in lockdown together, and even getting a labradoodle named George together.

Congratulations to the happy couple!