Dealz selling male engagement rings just in time for leap year

If you're tired of waiting for your beau to pop the question then why not take the leap on February 29? 2020 is a Leap Year and according to Irish tradition, women can ask their other half to marry them during a leap year, most notably on February 29.

To help you out with your proposal, Dealz is selling a 'Man Band' for a mere €1.50. The temporary ring launches just in time for Valentine’s Day and Leap Year proposals.

The stylish silver metallic placeholder band for men comes in four styles and sizes, presented in a luxury navy velvet presentation box.

The trend for male engagement rings has been on the rise since same sex marriage came into effect in 2015 and Leap Year proposals becoming more popular than ever.

A spokesperson for Dealz said: “At the start of a new decade; the ‘Man Band’ is the perfect way for men to show off their love status and enjoy the engagement limelight! The success of the ‘Bling Ring’ last year proves that the Dealz proposal is definitely the way it’s done; and at only €1.50, why wait another four years to get down on one knee!’