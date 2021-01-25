Dealz release Valentine’s range perfect for at-home date nights

Believe or not, Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and it’s time to start thinking about how you and your significant other are going to celebrate the day.

While the prospect of being able to go out to a nice restaurant or even on a luscious weekend away may be impossible due to the current lockdown situation, that doesn’t mean the day itself is cancelled.

Instead, couples across the country will be celebrating V-Day from the comfort of their own homes. That’s why we were only too delighted to hear that Dealz have released an adorable romantic range to help us make the day feel extra special.

Whether you’re a total softie or just want to show that special someone some appreciation on the big day, Dealz has got you covered!

While shopping for your weekly essentials, why not plan a Valentine’s evening to remember. Decorate the house for a romantic meal at home with items such as balloons, heart shaped lights, bunting and doilies. If you and your love are the no fuss kind and want to just keep it to a heartfelt note, Dealz has a range of Valentine’s cards on offer that are bound to have sparks flying.

Whether you're a single pringle, or a long term lover, Dealz has got the hottest gifts for Valentine's Day, and with prices starting at just €1.50, you might as well spoil your other half for the day that’s in it.