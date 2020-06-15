Dealz is selling super chic footstools and they are only €12

Has anyone else been re-decorating more than ever?

Lockdown has us channelling our inner Mrs Hinch and we must say our homes have never looked better! One room that is in dire need of some freshening up is our bedroom. It could do with a lick of paint and some new furniture. We're not ready to brave the Ikea queues just yet but Dealz have us covered!

Funky, chic and most of all functional! Dealz’ new range of classy footstools are ideal for any home space in need of some minimal and cost effective interior décor. These effortlessly chic footstools also double as a mini compartment for all of your storage needs, just lift off the top and pop in whatever it may be that you would like out of sight!

In understated hues of dusty pink or muted grey, these handy home additions will make light work of livening up any space, no matter how big or small!

You can choose from a suede or furry finish, just €12. If you feel a little more fancy, pick up the gold based stool for a true touch of decadence at just €20.

Add to your new furnishings by picking up on Dealz gorgeous two-pack white tables. Carefully designed to slot in, one under the under, the perfect addition to any space, just €20.

So pop down to Dealz and check out the home décor offering to ensure you have the perfect spot to kick your feet up and relax at the end of the day.