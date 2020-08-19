Dealz has a brand new homeware range and we want everything

In the biggest piece of change to hit stores so far, Dealz today stepped up its transformation by revealing that it would launch brand new homeware shop-in-shops right across the Republic of Ireland on August 20.

All of its 69 Irish stores will be putting its all-new contemporary PEP&CO Home brand on display this week with nine of its larger locations also getting brand new displays to show off the revamped range.

The launch of PEP&CO Home at Dealz marks the biggest in-store change since Dealz rolled out clothing shop-in-shops to its Irish stores and is another building block in the massive transformation plans announced by the discount retailer in July. The homeware revamp has been 12 months in the making and brings an on-trend, contemporary, and exclusive home and décor range to Dealz alongside a major refresh of how the products are displayed and merchandised.

While customers will be offered choice of new items that wouldn’t be out of place in a Swedish home furnishings store or a Danish boutique, the value will be extraordinary.

The new brand will be introduced this week with items to put the finishing touches to any home such as photo frames, ornaments, vases, plant pots, faux plants and flowers, candle holders, cushions bath and towels and stylish throws. During the summer and autumn, new lines will be added as PEP&CO Home establishes itself as a go-to brand on the high street.

The exciting new PEP&CO ranges of soft furnishings, ornaments and home décor will build on its reputation for quality and value. They include photo frames for €2.50, bath towels for €5, matching throws €7, wooden-look giraffe €4, cushion covers €2.50 and faux plants from €1.50.

Dealz’ Sharon Sheridan said: “We’ve been working overtime on the introduction of PEP&CO Home to Dealz and we can’t wait to launch this week.

“PEP&CO Home is a contemporary range, offering both quality and amazing value– from everyday items to the ornaments that bring the finishing touch to any room.

“And we know from our secret tests, customers are going to love the range, especially when they realise the value compared to other retailers.”

The launch of the new range accelerates the biggest transformation in Poundland and Dealz’ history announced in July. The “Project Diamond” transformation includes refreshing and refurbishing stores, new store opening and re-sites, extending the range of entertainment products and accelerating the rollout of chilled and frozen food.