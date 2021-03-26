De-stress with these aromatherapy products

After the year we’ve had, spring’s green shoots and optimism are starting to lift spirits. So, for a proven natural boost to mind and body, check out essential oils for some pep in your step.

Green Angel’s amazing formulations expertly combine ‘Thalassotherapy’ with ‘Aromatherapy’ intensifying the individual properties of organic seaweeds and natural essential oils.

Just applying your daily creams in a gentle massaging movement, and inhaling all that natural goodness, is a powerful mood booster, not to mention a luxurious skincare treat.

A great value Green Angel Day & Night Gift Set includes Seaweed & Collagen Face Cream and Seaweed Night Cream, enriched with fragrant Juniper, Neroli, Lavender, Sandalwood, Chamomile and Frankincense in deeply nourishing formulations to hydrate skin and target fine lines.

Green Angel Day & Night Gift Set €50.00

The lighter easily absorbed daily formula moisturises and helps give a healthy appearance under make-up, while the active ingredients in the night-time cream helps to nourish and rejuvenate as you sleep.

Anti-aging ingredients like botanical collagen support elasticity and helps slow water loss while organic Irish seaweed is rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants to soothe, tone and brighten skin. And the calming and nourishing organic oils feel luxurious, smell gorgeous and prompt a great night’s sleep too.

Precious Oils Candle €25.00

It’s also easy to spread that de-stressing aroma right around the home with some Green Angel Precious Oils diffusers and candles. Our current favourite relaxing perfume is Exotic Neroli, which is distilled from orange blossom petals and is indulgent and sensual, helping to calm the mind and relax the body.

If it's a background scent that you enjoy 24/7, then this reed diffuser will deliver a lasting fragrance for up to three months and they have an eco-friendly refill (costs €18.00) once the original diffuser runs out.

Diffuser €30.00

Spring is also an important time to focus on an exfoliating routine, as clothing layers are cast off, often revealing flaky and overly dry skin, thanks to winter weather.

Gentle exfoliation once or twice a week will remove the dead skin cells which can cause blocked pores and spots. It also helps prevent ingrown hairs and prepares for even fake tanning. But, never over-exfoliate, as too much can damage the skin’s hydration barrier and may irritate.

The Green Angel Sunrise Magic Seaweed Body Smoother, €39.50, from Green Angel is a luxurious exfoliator which combines nutrient rich hand-harvested organic Irish seaweed with sea salt, enriched with botanical argan and grapeseed oils and pure organic grapefruit and lemon essential oils. As well as a zesty aromatic boost for tired bodies and weary minds, skin will be once again silky smooth and nourished with essential minerals, vitamins and Omega 3.

It's also an important time to combat the damage caused by harsh winter weather and overheated homes by indulging in some pampering April showers.

Mineral rich Seaweed Bath & Shower Gel with Lavender & Mandarin from Green Angel works real magic when you need a tension-relieving invigorating shower. Their four hand-harvested organic seaweeds have amazing moisturising properties, so this luscious creation is soothing on the skin. It smells gorgeous thanks to organic essential oils and helps to leaves the body deliciously revitalised and rejuvenated.

Treat hair to the perfect partnership of Green Angel Seaweed Shampoo and Conditioning Serum which combine exquisitely fragrant Neroli oil with pure organic lavender and mandarin essential oils for luxurious haircare. These pure botanicals help improve volume and vitality, for soft manageable hair, while botanical glycerine draws moisture into the cuticles, gently hydrating helping to prevent frizz and breakage.

Sea lavender has an antistatic effect to help with combing and detangling, and seaweed is packed with vitamins A, B and C, potassium, calcium, iodine, magnesium and iron, all essential for healthy hair.

A deeply penetrating formula in Green Angel Conditioning Serum helps reseal hair cuticles after shampooing, locking in nutrients and keeping out pollutants, to strengthen the hair shaft. With regular use it can help reverse the damage of harsh chemical processing and styling products.

