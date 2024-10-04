DDG confirms split from Halle Bailey after welcoming their first child

DDG has announced the end of his relationship with Halle Bailey.

The rapper and The Little Mermaid actress had been dating since 2022, and had welcomed their first child together last December – a baby boy named Halo.

DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., took to social media last night to confirm the sad news of their breakup.

Credit: Halle Bailey / Instagram

On his Instagram stories, the 26-year-old shared a statement about his relationship with 24-year-old singer Halle.

“Dear friends and supporters, after much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways,” DDG penned at the beginning of his message.

“This decision was not easy, but we believe it's the best path forward for both of us. I cherish the time we've spent together and the love we've shared,” he continued.

Credit: Halle Bailey / Instagram

“Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other,” DDG wrote further.

“As we focus on our individual journeys and our roles as co-parents, we cherish the bond we've built and the beautiful moments we've shared. As we navigate this transition, we ask for your understanding and support. Thank you for your love and encouragement,” he concluded.

Halle has yet to comment on the end of her relationship with DDG.

After initially being linked romantically in January 2022, Halle and DDG went public with their relationship in March of that same year.

Following intense speculation about a possible pregnancy, Halle announced on January 6 of this year that the pair had privately welcomed their son Halo together. The Do It hitmaker later went on to confirm that their first child was born on December 23.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. Welcome to the world my Halo,” Halle wrote on Instagram at the time.